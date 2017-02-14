Trump administrationIvanka Trump Set Social Media on Fire With a Photo of Herself Behind the Oval Office Desk
Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Ivanka Trump
GoogleValentine’s Day Google Doodle Brings Together Endangered Pangolins
us educationHarvard, Yale and Stanford Take On President Trump’s Immigration Order
Donald Trump Hosts Canadian PM Justin Trudeau At The White House
mergersInsurers Aetna and Humana Are Scrapping Their $34 Billion Wedding Plans
Major Providers As Obamacare Insurance Co-Ops Struggling With Cash Flow
cq5dam-web-1280-1280-4
Opel hasn't been profitable this century. Courtesy of Opel
General Motors

Peugeot Owner Wants to Buy GM’s Opel, Vauxhall Brands

Geoffrey Smith
12:30 PM UTC

PSA Group, the French company that makes Peugeot and Citroen cars, is looking at buying General Motors' struggling European brands Opel and Vauxhall, according to Bloomberg News.

A combination between the two would have around 16% of the European car market, and would take PSA (pugoy) above its French rival Renault. It would also solve one of GM's longest-running headaches. German-based Opel has consistently failed to turn a profit since 2000, and has lost over $15 billion in that time.

While Opel did gain some market share in its key home market of Germany as a result of the Volkwagen (vlkay) emissions scandal in 2016, at 7.3% it languished well short of its biggest rival, which still took 19.6%. Peugeot and Citroen, between them, have 10.6% of Europe's largest car market.

GM (gm) had originally hoped to break even in Europe last year, but was blown off course by a $300 million currency loss due to the drop in the pound after the U.K.'s vote to leave the EU. That badly hit the dollar value of its sales in the U.K., where it is the number two brand after Ford.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE