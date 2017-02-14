UberUber Drivers Are Being Murdered and Robbed in Brazil
An Uber driver cleans his car as his cell phone shows the queue to pick up passengers departing Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: February 14
National SecurityHere’s Who Could Be Replacing Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn
President Donald Trump
SportsLance Armstrong Is Facing a $100 Million Lawsuit From the U.S. Government
One Day Ahead: Le Tour 2015
Mexico

Mexico Could Soon Be Debating a Bill That Would Hit U.S. Farmers Hard

Kevin Lui
9:20 AM UTC

Since the start of his campaign in the summer of 2015, President Donald Trump has kept Mexico firmly in the crosshairs of his trade and immigration rhetoric, threatening to construct a wall on the southern U.S. border and to slap heavy import duties on Mexican goods entering the U.S.

Now, reports CNN, Mexico is ready to respond to Trump's words with action.

Armando Rios Piter, a Mexican senator who leads a foreign relations committee in the legislature, has told CNN that he intends to introduce a bill to shift the country's corn supplies from the U.S. to Brazil and Argentina, potentially hitting corn exports to Mexico by U.S. farmers, which were worth up to $2.4 billion in 2015.

The bill is a "good way to tell them that this hostile relationship has consequences," the senator said. CNN said he made those comments during an anti-Trump march Sunday in Mexico City, reports CNN.

For more on how Trump's proposed tax on Mexican imports can affect U.S. consumers, watch Fortune's video:

U.S. corn exports to Mexico have been on the rise since the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) came into effect over two decades ago, creating a single market without tariffs across Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

The value of U.S. corn exported to Mexico in 1995, when NAFTA was adopted, stood only at $391 million, according to CNN.

This isn't the first indication from Mexico's government that it is prepared to slap the U.S. with countermeasures if the Trump tariffs do come into effect.

The country's economy minister was quoted as saying in January that Mexico "has to be prepared to immediately be able to neutralize the impact of a measure of that nature," referring to the proposed hike in import duties for Mexican goods.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE