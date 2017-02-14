Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, listen during a meeting with women business leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, listen during a meeting with women business leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Photograph by Evan Vucci—AP

Ivanka Trump Set Social Media on Fire With a Photo of Herself Behind the Oval Office Desk

Ivanka Trump is getting a strong reaction online after posting a photo of herself seated at the Oval Office desk while her father, President Donald Trump, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stood on either side of her.

The first daughter posted the picture on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook with the message, "A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table!"

A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table! 🇺🇸🇨🇦 A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

While the picture earned Trump plenty of kudos from supporters of her father on social media, others said she hadn't earned the right to sit behind the desk.

Ivanka Trump sat next to Trudeau during a roundtable meeting with female executives from the U.S. and Canada on Monday.