Neiman MarcusNeiman Marcus Is Testing Plus-Size Departments at Its Outlet Stores
RETAIL-DISCOUNTERS-BIZPLUS
AppleApple Could Bundle a Bigger Battery Into a Smaller iPhone
Apple Fans Await iPhone 7
PoliticsOprah Winfrey Turns Over 27-Year-Old Tape Containing Puzder Abuse Allegations
Donald Trump Holds Weekend Meetings In Bedminster, NJ
AppleApple’s Latest Patent Suggests Big iPhone Changes Are Coming
The iPhone 7 Plus' home button, a touch sensor, is shown during a iFixit's teardown of the phone in Japan
Brian Stevens, VP of cloud for Google
Google vice president Brian Stevens. Weinberg-Clark Photography Copyright 2004B9 All Rights Reserved
PointCloud

Google Spanner Database Surfaces at Last

Barb Darrow
5:00 PM UTC

Google is opening up Spanner—a massive database used internally at the search giant—to outside users. The move had been rumored for some time, and could be an important step forward in Google's plans to challenge Amazon Web Services in the public cloud market.

Starting Tuesday, customers can try out a test or beta version of Spanner.

"We think this is the first global scale distributed SQL database," Google senior vice president Brian Stevens tells Fortune.

The key point: Spanner can be spread across not only multiple machines but multiple data centers, and yet somehow maintain that the data across all those locations is synchronized—or always consistent.

That is a very tough problem that until now appeared unsolvable by a relational database. That difficulty led to the boom in NoSQL databases that promised "eventual" data consistency. Examples of NoSQL databases include MongoDB, Cassandra, Hbase, and others. Google (googl) itself fields a NoSQL database called Bigtable.

SQL stands for the Structured Query Language, commonly used to interact with what are called relational databases. NoSQL, by contrast, stands for Not Only SQL or not-SQL, meaning that NoSQL databases are set up and queried differently.

If your company is a huge retailer with thousands of points-of-sale all over the place, it would be helpful to know exactly what the product inventory situation is at any one time.

"With Spanner, you click on one database, and you'll know what products are selling and where," says Google Cloud product manager Deepti Srivastava.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the business of technology.

Five years ago, Google published some details about Spanner, which tech news site Gigaom reported on at the time. Google is offering customers the same infrastructure and service it is running internally, Srivastava notes.

That is no small point. Google has huge tech capabilities gleaned from running tis own Internet search and ad business. But most of the cloud technology it's rolled out to customers as part of the Google Cloud Platform is not exactly the same as what it runs internally. The goal, however, remains for those two sets of technology to find each other.

For more on Google Cloud watch:

JDA Software, a company that sells supply chain management software, is among a few customers who have had early access to Spanner. John Sarvari, group vice president of technology at JDA, says the ability to guarantee data consistency across locations is huge for the vendor.

While JDA will continue to use NoSQL databases for some things, there are applications where this consistency is paramount. "With today's NoSQL technologies, there are many things we have to do in engineering to overcome the limitations of that eventual consistency model. That requirement goes away with Spanner," Sarvari says.

If Google can bring out its own technology in a format useable by companies that don't necessarily work at Google's scale, it could help its case against AWS (amzn) and the number two contender, Microsoft Azure.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE