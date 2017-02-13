Elon MuskElon Musk Says Humans Need to Merge With Machines to Remain Relevant
Tesla Motors Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk Speaks At StartmeupHK Venture Forum
george zimmerMen’s Wearhouse Founder George Zimmer Reveals ‘Lifetime Passion’ for Marijuana
Mens Wearhouse Founder And Former Chairman George Zimmer Interview
BanksHow Two of Trump’s Cabinet Picks Made Hundreds of Millions From ‘Sweetheart’ Government Deals
Tech DebateApple CEO Tim Cook Says Augmented Reality Will Be As Big As the iPhone
The Allen &amp; Co. Media And Technology Conference
Tesla Motors Inc. CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jen-Hsun Huang Speak At GPU Technology Conference
Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Motors.  Photo by Bloomberg — Getty Images
Tesla

Tesla’s Stock Just Hit a Record High

Lucinda Shen
Feb 13, 2017

The good news keeps on coming for Tesla Motors (tsla).

On the same day CEO Elon Musk launched online ordering for the Model S and Model X vehicles in Dubai, shares for the electric carmaker rose 4% in trading Monday. This breaks through Tesla's all-time closing high in July 2015, going from $280.02 to $280.60. Overall, Tesla's shares are up 31.5% year-to-date.

This recent spike, though, isn't pegged to any clear news item, CFRA's Efraim Levy told Fortune.

The company has created quite the positive buzz ahead of its Feb. 22 earnings call: Tesla recently announced plans to shut down a California plant in preparation of its mass-market Model 3 launch. This is a signal to investors that Model 3 production is on track despite critics who have suggested Tesla won't be able complete its Model 3 goals with its current level of funding.

A team of Oppenheimer analysts led by Colin Rusch is more optimistic about Model 3 production, adding that it "would not be surprised to see Tesla opportunistically raise capital to support medium- and long-term growth" as a result.

Both Oppenheimer and Levy have a "hold" rating on the company.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE