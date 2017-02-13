BitcoinTrial Set Over Bitcoin Exchange Linked to J.P. Morgan Hack Probe
U.S. Banks Post Near-Record Profits In Second Quarter Of 2014
UberHundreds of Uber Drivers in Qatar Go On Strike After Price Cuts
Scenes Of Qatar 2014
NikeNike Takes a Stand for Equality in Politically-Charged America
FordThis Is What Scares Ford’s CEO About Self-Driving Cars
Mark Fields, president and chief executive officer of Ford Motor Co., listens during a news conference outside the White House after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, not pictured, in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
A container of Stonyfield yogurt sits on a shelf in the orga
Stonyfield is taking steps to reduce the sugar in its yogurt.  Bloomberg via Getty Images
sugar

Stonyfield Gives Its Yogurt a Makeover

Beth Kowitt
2:01 PM UTC

Stonyfield, looking to further bolster yogurt’s healthy image, said today that it is slashing sugar from its products—targeting a goal to purchase 25% less of the ingredient as a company this year.

The move by Stonyfield, which is owned by French dairy company Danone, is the latest commitment from a host of consumer packaged goods companies facing pressure from consumers and regulators to cut back on sugar. Next year, for example, the Food and Drug Administration will start requiring companies list separately the amount of added sugar in products on their food labels.

Stonyfield said its work to reduce sugar has been years in the making and started long before the new labeling mandate was announced.

The challenge for the company and other food manufacturers is that while consumers do want healthier products, they don’t want them to taste any different. “We’ve tried reducing sugar over the years,” explains Lisa Hammer, Stonyfield’s product development manager, “and we get feedback that they don’t like it. They don’t like the sugar, and they don’t like the alternatives.”

Stonyfield looked to its yogurt’s cultures, which are living organisms, to get around this seemingly unsolvable problem of cutting sugar without changing taste.

To make yogurt, cultures are added to milk to ferment the lactose. This produces lactic acid, so formulators add sugar to round out the taste of the final product. The brand’s food scientists believed that they wouldn't need to add as much sugar if they could reduce the acidity. To do it, they worked with Stonyfield’s vendors and suppliers to identify subspecies of the two cultures required in yogurt—S. Thermophilus and L. Bulgaricus—that don’t produce as much lactic acid.

The company took a different approach in its baby brands by reducing sugar without worrying whether the product would taste less sweet. “We recognized that they didn’t need to be sweet for a baby’s palate,” Hammer says. “We’re changing the whole approach and not promoting such a sweet product for babies.”

The consumer shift toward whole milk has made the sugar reduction process easier for Stonyfield, Hammer says. Whole milk is easier to work with because it better coats the tongue than lower fat milk and enhances flavor. “Fat is another way of carrying flavor and making something seem more indulgent,” she says. “With fat free, there’s not a lot to work with.”

The reduction in Stonyfield's kids and baby line has essentially been completed, and by the end of the fall changes to the rest of the core portfolio will hit shelves—some with as much as a 40% sugar decrease.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE