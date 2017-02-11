Fireworks explode over the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom, part of Disney World on Jan. 20, 2017 in Orlando, Florida.

Disney Is Making It More Expensive to Get to ‘The Happiest Place on Earth’

Disney is raising the ticket prices for its U.S. parks, starting Sunday.

A single day at the Magic Kingdom will now cost $107, $115 or $124 depending on the season — slight increases from the previous single-day ticket prices of $105, $110 or $124, CNN reported .

The annual passes at Walt Disney World in Florida will also increase. The Platinum Pass, which grants admission to all four theme parks, rose from $749 to $779.

Disney introduced demand-based pricing at its parks for the first time last year, affecting only its single-day tickets. In a statement to CNN, Disney said the latest price increases are an effort to "better manage demand."