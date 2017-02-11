steamValve Software to Shutter Steam Greenlight Program for Indie Game Developers
Disney Is Making It More Expensive to Get to ‘The Happiest Place on Earth’

Katie Reilly
10:14 PM UTC

Disney is raising the ticket prices for its U.S. parks, starting Sunday.

A single day at the Magic Kingdom will now cost $107, $115 or $124 depending on the season — slight increases from the previous single-day ticket prices of $105, $110 or $124, CNN reported.

The annual passes at Walt Disney World in Florida will also increase. The Platinum Pass, which grants admission to all four theme parks, rose from $749 to $779.

Disney introduced demand-based pricing at its parks for the first time last year, affecting only its single-day tickets. In a statement to CNN, Disney said the latest price increases are an effort to "better manage demand."

