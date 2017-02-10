AppleAmazon Is Offering a Discount on Apple’s iMac
Donald TrumpWhy Neil Gorsuch’s Stand Against Trump Wasn’t That Surprising
President Trump Announces His Supreme Court Nominee
TaxesAmericans Renouncing Their Citizenship Is at a Record High
Close up of man's hand holding passport
kellyanne conwayKellyanne Conway’s Promo of Ivanka Trump’s Brand Is ‘Unacceptable,’ Says House Oversight Chair
White House- Washington, DC
travel ban

Kellyanne Conway Fires Back at Hillary Clinton’s Travel Ban Tweet

Polina Marinova
4:36 PM UTC

Hillary Clinton fired out a three-character tweet on Thursday that lit up Twitter and garnered an equally terse response from presidential aide Kellyanne Conway.

In a tweet that simply said “3-0,” the former Democratic presidential candidate threw some not-so-subtle shade at President Donald Trump, who continues to fight for his controversial travel ban to be reinstated. The tweet refers to the unanimous decision Thursday by a three-judge panel in federal appeals court to continue to block the order. The panel ruled that the Trump administration could not offer sufficient evidence to support a need for the ban.

Following the ruling, Trump fired back with an all-caps tweet:

"It's a political decision, we're going to see them in court, and I look forward to doing that," Trump said about the decision on Thursday.

An hour later, Clinton took to Twitter to express her own views:

But the social media drama didn’t stop there. Conway then jumped in with some shade of her own, tweeting the three key states that Clinton lost during the election.

There’s so much happening on Twitter, it’s getting hard to keep up. In the meantime, Trump has continued tweeting about the court ruling calling it “a disgraceful decision.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE