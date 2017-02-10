Businessperson of the YearVote: 5 Tech Leaders Who Could Take on Trump in 2020
Facebook Will Be Audited After Overstating Ad Metrics

Reuters
3:40 PM UTC

Facebook said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.

The audit by media regulator Media Rating Council (MRC) will likely provide more clarity to advertisers.

Facebook (fb) said in September that a metric for average user time on videos was artificially inflated as it only counted videos viewed for over three seconds.

The company will provide data including exact time in milliseconds that an ad was displayed on Facebook and its photo-sharing app Instagram to the regulator.

Facebook also said that there would be additional options for buying video ads later this year.

