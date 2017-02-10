Businessperson of the YearVote: 5 Tech Leaders Who Could Take on Trump in 2020
Key Speakers At The Global Entrepreneurship Summit
Bradley TuskUber’s Political Adviser Has Advice for Other Startups
TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2016 - Day 3
Wall StreetMorgan Stanley Might Be Moving Its Headquarters
T-MobileT-Mobile Is Bringing Back Free Pizza Offer In Rewards Program
47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards - RAM Red Carpet
Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman and CFO Laurence Tosi Attend Opening of Singapore Office
Photograph by Munshi Ahmed — Bloomberg via Getty Images
Blackstone Group

Blackstone Is Buying Aon Benefits Outsourcing Unit

Reuters
2:07 PM UTC

Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.

Blackstone will pay $4.3 billion upfront and up to an additional $500 million based on future performance.

London-headquartered Aon said it expected the deal to improve its return on invested capital and add to adjusted earnings per share in 2018.

Proceeds from the deal after tax are expected to be about $3 billion, subject to customary working capital and other adjustments, Aon said.

The company said it expects to use part of the proceeds to buy back shares and raised its repurchase program by $5 billion to $7.7 billion.

Reuters first reported the news on Thursday, citing sources who said Blackstone prevailed over buyout firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC in an auction for the deal.

The deal allows Aon to exit a mature, capital-intensive outsourcing business and focus on growth areas such as cybersecurity and health insurance.

It also gives Blackstone ownership of a business that processes work benefits for 15 percent of the U.S. population.

Private equity firms have been keen investors in businesses that help companies cut costs by outsourcing large parts of their administrative functions, since such operations can generate strong cash flows.

They typically seek to sell ownership of such assets at a big profit a few years after they invest.

Blackstone will have to pay Aon a termination fee of $215 million if the agreement falls through, Aon said in a filing.

Aon also reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, helped by strength in its retail business.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell to $502 million, or $1.87 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $584 million, or $2.09 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Aon earned $2.56 per share, beating the average analysts' estimate of $2.49, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose about 1.1 percent to $3.32 billion, while revenue in the outsourcing business increased 1.8 percent to $854 million.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE