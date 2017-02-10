DaimlerDaimler Just Lost Its Trucks Chief
IAA Commerical Vehicles
AppleAmazon Is Offering a Discount on Apple’s iMac
Donald TrumpWhy Neil Gorsuch’s Stand Against Trump Wasn’t That Surprising
President Trump Announces His Supreme Court Nominee
travel banKellyanne Conway Fires Back at Hillary Clinton’s Travel Ban Tweet
US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP
Close up of man's hand holding passport
Roy Hsu Getty Images/Uppercut RF
Taxes

Americans Renouncing Their Citizenship Is at a Record High

Kate Samuelson
4:34 PM UTC

The number of individuals who renounced their U.S. citizenship or terminated their long-term U.S. residency during 2016 is at a record high — and it's not necessarily because of President Trump.

On Friday, the Treasury Department published the names of 2,365 individuals who expatriated during the fourth quarter of 2016, meaning there were 5,411 American expatriates over the whole year.

That's a 26% increase from 2015, when the names of just 4,279 expatriates were published by the Department. According to the International Tax Blog, the escalation of offshore penalties over the past two decades could be a contributing factor in this rise. As the blog's writers point out, the U.K.'s Foreign Secretary Boris Alexander Johnson appears to be on the 2016 list.

According to Bloomberg, the Treasury began taxing Americans abroad around the time of the Civil War, to prevent citizens from fleeing the country to avoid fighting. Nowadays, the goal of the list is to make sure that all of the income of U.S. citizens — both in the country and abroad — is reported to the Internal Revenue Service.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE