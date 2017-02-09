Misty Copeland ‘Strongly Disagrees’ with Under Armour CEO’s Trump Support

Misty Copeland attends Under Armour autograph signing at Macy's Herald Square on September 21, 2014 in New York City. Photo by Mark Sagliocco — FilmMagic/Getty Images

Misty Copeland, a professional ballerina endorsed by Under Armour, says that she "disagrees" with comments made earlier this week by the company's CEO that were supportive of a Trump administration.

"I have always appreciated the great support and platform that Under Armour has given me to represent my community, gender, and career on the world stage. However, I strongly disagree with Kevin Plank's recent comments in support of Trump as recently reported," said Copeland, who has appeared in Under Armour ( uaa ) advertisements and who ranked among Time 's 100 Most Influential People in 2015 .

Copeland's statement comes just two days after Under Armour found itself generating headlines after Plank, who is also the company's founder, said "to have such a pro-business president is something that is a real asset for the country" an interview on CNBC. The company put out a more formal statement to clarify Plank's position was about policy, not politics, not long after Twitter users started the #BoycottUnderArmour hashtag.

Here's the tweet that Copeland issued outlining her position.

I have always appreciated the great support and platform that Under Armour has given me to… https://t.co/ABSsjD8rM5 - Misty Copeland (@mistyonpointe) February 9, 2017

She's been vocal about prior administrations, too.

We'll make it through 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/nQrHGEZ26T - Misty Copeland (@mistyonpointe) November 9, 2016

Copeland's statement went on to further highlight that she had spoken "at length" with Plank privately about the matter, as did NBA star Stephen Curry , who is also endorsed by the company.

"As someone who takes my responsibility as a role model very seriously, it is important to me that he, and UA, take public action to clearly communicate and reflect our common values in order for us to effectively continue to work towards our shared goal of trying to motivate ALL people to be their best selves," Copeland added.

Under Armour, which didn't immediately comment on Copeland's statement, has also aimed to make that more clear. On Wednesday, the company said it has a team that is formed from a group of "different religions, races, nationalities, genders and sexual orientations; different ages, life experiences and opinions. "

But like many consumer-driven brands, Under Armour is finding itself in a pickle as it aims to navigate a business interest in maintaining a positive relationship with the administration of President Donald Trump—as it would with any government—while also not angering the millions that voted against him and still feel strongly against some of Trump's positions.