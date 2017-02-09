The Maker of Oreos Is Hiring For the World’s Best Job

There's a good chance you've been training your whole life for this: Mondelēz International is hiring a chocolate taster .

The job is real and mostly as sweet as it sounds, as the company that brings the world Cadbury, Oreos, Toblerone , Chips Ahoy and more just posted the listing for a Chocolate and Cocoa Beverage Taster . There's no formal taste-testing experience necessary—as their first requirement states, "a passion for confectionary and taste buds for detection" will suffice.

The posting does present other hurdles, such as needing to live in Reading, England. And the position is only part-time, from 12:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

But for the most part, it sounds like the dream it is: The job requirement is primarily to "be able to taste chocolate and cocoa beverage products and give objective and honest feedback." The new taster will work with 11 other panelists and the panel leader, so the ability to get along with others would also help. Eagerness and English language skills are also necessary.

Those who want to throw their hats in the ring should hurry up and apply, because Mondelēz International ( mdlz ) said they will close applications once they receive enough interest.