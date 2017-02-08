Aramco IPOThis Boutique Investment Bank Just Beat the Big Boys for the IPO of the Century
Starbucks Is Giving Employees Free Legal Advice on Immigration

Lucinda Shen
12:58 PM UTC

After pledging to hire thousands of refugees, Starbucks is now offering its employees free legal advice on immigration.

The coffee giant sent a letter to workers Monday, saying that the company had partnered with Ernest & Young to offer free legal advice to "help navigate immigration issues and get answers in these uncertain times," CNNMoney reported.

Starbucks (sbux) has also started reaching out to those of its employees who hold visas from countries affected by President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations, according to CNNMoney.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is one of many business executives who have spoken out against Trump's executive order. In a response to that order, Starbucks pledged to hire 10,000 refugees worldwide in the next five years.

Starbucks and Ernst & Young did not respond to immediate requests for comment.

