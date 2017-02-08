Market IntelligenceGrubHub Couldn’t Satisfy Wall Street’s Appetite After Gorging on Marketing
GrubHub IPO
Wells FargoSeattle Cuts Ties With Wells Fargo in Protest of Dakota Access Pipeline
Sioux Tribe Rallies For Environmental Review Of Dakota Access Pipeline In DC
Most Powerful WomenThis Female Vocal Group Is Suing Sony for Decades of Royalties
The Three Degrees
PointCloudHow a Former Amazon and Roku Star Could Revive Apple TV
Apple CEO TIm Cook speaks about Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California
22. New York Times for iPad
photo: Ramin Talaie/Getty Images
Spotify

The New York Times Is Offering a Free Spotify Subscription

Jeff John Roberts
3:23 PM UTC

Who knew the Grey Lady was so hip?

On Wednesday, the New York Times announced new digital subscribers will receive a free membership to Spotify Premium, the popular catalogue of online music.

The Times, which received a big subscriber boost following the Presidential election, appears to be trying to further expand its reach with a younger audience. In a news release announcing the new promotion, the paper claimed the Spotify Premium subscription is worth $120 and provides access to more than 120 million songs.

The company's chief revenue officer, Meredith Kopit Levien, explained the purpose of the promotion was in part to help readers "live better lives."

“News and music have gone hand-in-hand since the early days of radio, and because personalization and curation are central to what both The Times and Spotify do so well, we created an experience for Times readers that gives them access to all the news and all the music that they want in one premier subscription," said Levien in a statement.

As for the fine print, it appears that only new subscribers are eligible for the Spotify sign-up, and that the offer entails a one-year commitment. The subscription, which costs $5 a week, also includes a variety of Times Insider goodies like podcasts, ebooks, and access to live events.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The new promotion comes at a time when the New York Times, like most traditional media outlets, are scrambling to find new business models to pay for their journalism.

While the election of Donald Trump helped the Times add an impressive 276,000 new digital subscribers in the last quarter (more than all of 2013 and 2014 put together), this boost is still not enough to offset an ongoing plunge in print revenue. Meanwhile, overall operating profit and annual revenue is still declining and, as my Fortune colleague Mathew Ingram explained, is likely to keep doing so for the foreseeable future.

But on the brighter side, the Spotify Premium promotion shows how the Times continues to shake off its once fuddy-duddy image, and experiment with digital offerings. Meanwhile, the recent surge of subscribers suggest more people see supporting journalism as a civic or political choice—something that could bode well for the likes of the Times in the long term.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE