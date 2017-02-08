ChinaHow Much More China’s Foreign Reserves Can Fall
Cars stand bumper to bumper in the evening rush hour traffic jam in central Beijing
PoliticsHere’s Why Elizabeth Warren Is Banned From Speaking on Jeff Sessions’ Nomination
US-POLITICS-MIGRATION-DEMONSTRATION-BOSTON
SoftbankThis Japanese Billionaire CEO Expects to Benefit from Trump’s Deregulation
Republican presidential-elect Donald Trump
RussiaInvestors Are Tiptoeing Back Into Russia with This Unusual IPO
Detsky Mir Children's Good Retailer Ahead Of IPO
Protestors Rally At JFK Airport Against Muslim Immigration Ban
Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City.  Photograph by Stephanie Keith—Getty Images
immigration ban

President Trump’s Entrance Restrictions Are Already Cutting Demand for Travel to the U.S.

Reuters
11:20 AM UTC

The travel restrictions put in place by U.S. President Donald Trump on seven countries are deterring travelers from other countries too, according to a travel analysis company.

ForwardKeys, which analyses 16 million flight reservations a day from major global reservation systems, said bookings for international arrivals to the United States over the next three months were 2.3% higher than last year.

But on Jan. 27, the day Trump issued the executive order, bookings had been 3.4% ahead of the previous year, Forwardkeys data showed.

When the travel ban was in place from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, bookings to the United States dropped 6.5%, including an 80% slump in reservations from the seven countries listed on Trump's order and a 13.6% drop from Western Europe.

On the day the curbs were lifted by a U.S. judge, bookings from Iran surged, ForwardKeys said, leaving reservations for travel to the United States five times higher on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 than the same two days a year earlier. Most of those bookings were for arrival in the United States on Feb. 5 and Feb. 6.

ForwardKeys CEO Olivier Jager cautioned that the data was just a snapshot of an eight-day period and it would continue to monitor the situation.

Other groups, such as the U.N. World Tourism Organization, have also warned travel demand could be hurt by U.S. restrictions, which are still suspended pending a U.S. appeals court hearing due to start at 23:00 GMT on Tuesday.

"The ambiguity of these very latest developments introduced by President Trump is casting a shadow over the future travel demand to and from the U.S.," said Nadejda Popova, travel project manager at Euromonitor.

"The new executive order could also impact how the U.S. is perceived as a tourism destination and how open to foreign travelers it will be in the future."

Following is a geographical breakdown of net bookings to the United States while the ban was in place, according to ForwardKeys data.

Net Bookings to U.S. (Jan. 28—Feb. 4)

  • From seven banned countries*: -80.0%
  • From Northern Europe -6.6%
  • From Western Europe -13.6%
  • From Southern Europe -2.9%
  • From Middle East -37.5%
  • From Asia/Pacific** -14.0%
  • From Central/Eastern Europe +15.8%
  • From Africa -6.1%
  • From Americas +2.3%
  • Overall -6.5%

* Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen
** Not including China/Hong Kong due to seasonal effect of Chinese New Year demand
*** Includes U.S. domestic

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE