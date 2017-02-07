Tesla’s 5-Seater Model S Crushes $1.5 Million Sports Cars Off the Line

A Tesla Model S P100 went from a standstill to 60 miles per hour in 2.27 seconds, the first time a production car tested by Motor Trend has ever cracked the 2.3 second mark—and faster than super cars with price tags nearly eight times higher.

This latest test by Motor Trend pushed the Tesla ahead of the 2017 911 Turbo S, which was previously the quickest according to tests conducted by the magazine in November 2016. It also puts the Model S P100, which has a base price of $135,700, ahead of the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, and Porsche 918 Spyder, which have base prices of $1.5 million, $1.5 million and $845,000 respectively.

Operating in Tesla's Ludicrous Easter Egg mode, the Model S accelerated from 0 to 30 mph 0.05 seconds faster than the 911 Turbo S, the magazine says in its review. The two vehicles even out as the acceleration continues, with the Tesla edging ahead by 0.2 seconds as the cars move from 60 mph through to 90 mph. The two cross the quarter-mile mark together at 10.5 seconds, according to Motor Trend .

Tesla ( tsla ) CEO Elon Musk tweeted in November that an Easter egg released in a software update would allow the Model S P100D to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds. The Motor Trend testing shows the electric vehicle is even faster than promised.

As Motor Trend describes it in their review:

Launching a Model S P100D (weighing 5,062 with gear and driver) in full-on Ludicrous Easter-egg mode snaps your body in a manner that is utterly impossible to replicate in any other street-legal production car on normal tires and dry asphalt at a mid-$100,000 price point.

However, the impressive test results doesn't make the Tesla Model S P100D the world's fastest production vehicle. Once the cars accelerate beyond 70 mph, super cars like the $1.5 million Ferrari LaFerrari overtake the Model S. But when it comes to accelerating off the line at a red traffic light, this Model S leaves the pack in the rear view.