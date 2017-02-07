Global ForumNetflix Subscriptions Could Be Easier to Manage in Europe Soon
Mark Cuban20 Best Mark Cuban Quotes About Money
TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2014 - Day 1
HealthcarePoll: A Third of Americans Don’t Know Obamacare and the Affordable Care Act Are the Same Thing
US-HEALTHCARE-OBAMACARE
Donald TrumpTrump Has Fans in Israel for Taking on This Very Tough Issue
ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY
1991.1135.9.69
VIEW GALLERY | 23 PHOTOS
Horse and Rider Galloping. 1883–86, printed 1887.Eadweard Muybridge/Metropolitan Museum of Art
1991.1135.9.69
2001.390
2005.100.1273
1987.1100.119
2016.515
2005.100.754
1987.1100.155
33.43.87
1996.99.2
2001.389
2005.100.1221
1987.1100.268
33.43.132
1987.1100.246
2005.100.67
33.43.419
1975.510.5
1987.1100.275
2011.66.12
2005.100.188
1982.1182.946?.949
Horse and Rider Galloping. 1883–86, printed 1887. Eadweard Muybridge/Metropolitan Museum of Art
1 of 23
Photography

The Met Makes 375,000 Public Domain Images Available

Kacy Burdette
8:08 PM UTC

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Tuesday that more than 375,000 of the Museum's "public-domain artworks" are now available for unrestricted use.

"We have been working toward the goal of sharing our images with the public for a number of years," said Thomas P. Campbell, director and CEO of the Met, in a statement. "Our comprehensive and diverse museum collection spans 5,000 years of world culture and our core mission is to be open and accessible for all who wish to study and enjoy the works of art in our care."

The image collection covers photographs, paintings, and sculptures, among other works. Images now available for both scholarly and commercial purposes include Emanuel Leutze's famous painting Washington Crossing the Delaware; photographs by Walker Evans, Alfred Steiglitz, and Dorothea Lange; and even some Vincent van Gogh paintings.

The Met has teamed up with Creative Commons, Wikimedia, Artstor, Digital Public Library of America, Art Resource, and Pinterest to host and maximize the reach of their enormous collection. There is also a public GitHub repository of the images.

“Sharing is fundamental to how we promote discovery, innovation, and collaboration in the digital age,” said Creative Commons CEO Ryan Merkley.“Today, The Met has given the world a profound gift in service of its mission: the largest museum in the United States has eliminated the barriers that would otherwise prohibit access to its content, and invited the world to use, remix, and share their public domain collections widely and without restriction.”

Above are just some of the amazing photos now available for use.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE