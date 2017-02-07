Mark Zuckerberg (R) and Priscilla Chan arrive for the presentation of the first Axel Springer Award on February 25, 2016 in Berlin, Germany.

Mark Zuckerberg (R) and Priscilla Chan arrive for the presentation of the first Axel Springer Award on February 25, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Adam Berry —Getty Images

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, founded by Dr Priscilla Chan and her husband, Facebook CEO March Zuckerberg, is donating over $3 million to help combat San Francisco's affordable housing crisis. The money will go to Community Legal Services in East Palo Alto (CLSEPA) and will be used for legally assisting families affected by housing issues, such as eviction, the Mercury News reports .

Another $500,000 will be given to the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley.

“In the Bay Area, few challenges are greater than the need for affordable housing,” David Plouffe, head of policy and advocacy at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, said.