Lady Gaga’s Digital Sales Surged Tenfold on Super Bowl Sunday

Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NGR Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5, 2017.

Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NGR Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5, 2017. TIMOTHY A. CLARY AFP/Getty Images

Lady Gaga 's digital sales surged tenfold on the day of the Super Bowl, according to ABC and a Nielsen Music report.

The pop star, who headlined the halftime show, gave a historic performance involving jumping, flying and even twerking against backdrop of twinkling red, white and blue star-like drones. Many called it the best halftime show in the history of the Super Bowl, with about 111.3 million viewers tuning in to watch.

According to Nielsen Music, Gaga sold about 150,000 digital albums and songs in the U.S. on Sunday, Feb. 5, a major increase from Feb. 4, when she sold about 15,000 units in both categories.

When Coldplay performed at the Super Bowl in 2016, sales and streams of the group's music increased more than 300% the week of their performance, and consumer perceptions about the band improved as well, Nielsen reports .

Shortly after the Super Bowl ended, Lady Gaga took to Twitter with one more treat for her fans: The announcement of her 2017 Joanne World Tour.