gift guide10 Tech Gifts Your Valentine Will Love
Valentine's DayHere’s How Much People Are Expected to Spend on Valentine’s Day
Candy
Market IntelligenceApple’s Stock Is Within $1 of its All-Time High
Traveling10 Trips of a Lifetime
Blue domed churches at sunset, Oia, Santorini
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-HALFTIME
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NGR Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5, 2017. TIMOTHY A. CLARY AFP/Getty Images
Celebrities

Lady Gaga’s Digital Sales Surged Tenfold on Super Bowl Sunday

Kate Samuelson
5:57 PM UTC

Lady Gaga's digital sales surged tenfold on the day of the Super Bowl, according to ABC and a Nielsen Music report.

The pop star, who headlined the halftime show, gave a historic performance involving jumping, flying and even twerking against backdrop of twinkling red, white and blue star-like drones. Many called it the best halftime show in the history of the Super Bowl, with about 111.3 million viewers tuning in to watch.

According to Nielsen Music, Gaga sold about 150,000 digital albums and songs in the U.S. on Sunday, Feb. 5, a major increase from Feb. 4, when she sold about 15,000 units in both categories.

When Coldplay performed at the Super Bowl in 2016, sales and streams of the group's music increased more than 300% the week of their performance, and consumer perceptions about the band improved as well, Nielsen reports.

Shortly after the Super Bowl ended, Lady Gaga took to Twitter with one more treat for her fans: The announcement of her 2017 Joanne World Tour.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE