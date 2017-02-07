Global ForumOscar Nominees Prepare to Get Political at Academy Awards Luncheon
Autodesk
Photograph by Jana Asenbrennerova — Getty Images
PointCloud

Autodesk’s CEO and 2 Board Members Are Resigning

Reuters
3:05 PM UTC

Software maker Autodesk said Chief Executive Carl Bass would step down and two board members nominated by activist investor Sachem Head Capital would resign.

Autodesk (adsk) in March reached a settlement with two activist investors—Eminence Capital and Sachem Head Capital—and appointed three directors to its board to avoid a proxy fight.

The AutoCAD design software maker and the investors had at the time also signed a so-called "standstill" agreement, which generally means the activists will cooperate with the board over a set period of time.

Autodesk said on Tuesday Sachem agreed to continue its earlier standstill and voting agreement provisions until June 2018.

Bass, who held the top job for more than a decade, will continue to sit on the board and will be nominated for re-election, the company said on Tuesday.

