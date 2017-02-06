Donald TrumpGoldman Sachs: Don’t Bet on a Big Boost from President Trump’s Policies
Krispy Kreme

How to Get Free Doughnuts at Krispy Kreme

Julia Zorthian
5:26 PM UTC

Krispy Kreme is playing to its strengths by giving a free glazed doughnut to anyone who tries its new coffee blends.

From today through the end of February, customers who order any size of Krispy Kreme's new "Smooth" or "Rich" brews will receive a free original glazed doughnut to accompany their drink. The chain has been touting the Smooth blend, the lighter of the two new offerings, as specially made for doughnut consumption.

Krispy Kreme sourced Arabica beans from Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala and Sumatra for the two new coffee blends. Smooth is a light roast, while Rich is "medium-bodied."

The coffee revamp reflects an industry-wide trend for major chains to offer more specialized coffee blends and marketing campaigns highlighting aspects like bean origin and flavor details. Fittingly, Krispy Kreme describes the Smooth blend as having "light acidity to balance the sweetness and with nuttiness and citrus notes to complement the treats."

