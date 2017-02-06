NintendoShinya Takahashi Is the ‘Conductor’ Taking Nintendo into the Future
eBay

Improper Accounting Caused ‘Material Weakness’ in eBay’s Recent Reporting Controls

Reuters
Feb 06, 2017

EBay said on Monday it had found that it improperly accounted for tax on certain transactions completed in December, which constituted a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting.

However, eBay said it would not have to restate financial results for any prior period due to the issue, which impacted the deferred tax asset and income tax benefit accounts.

The company (ebay) said it plans to implement certain reviews and documentation standards by the first quarter, and expects to remedy the issue by the end of this year.

