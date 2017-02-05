muslim travel banPence Defends Trump’s Criticism of Judge Who Blocked Travel Ban
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Canadian flag and the Toronto skyline. The flags waves from
NFL: FEB 05 Super Bowl LI - Falcons v Patriots
AFGHANISTAN-WEATHER-AVALANCHE
People's Choice Awards 2017 - Press Room
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Actress Melissa McCarthy poses in the press room at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) Jon Kopaloff FilmMagic
Saturday Night Live

Watch Melissa McCarthy Play Sean Spicer for an SNL Press Conference

Mahita Gajanan,TIME
8:38 PM UTC

Melissa McCarthy crashed Saturday Night Live to debut her impression of White House press secretary Sean Spicer during a fiery press briefing.

Donning a boxy suit and a wig of thinning blond hair, McCarthy came out as Spicer to swallow gum and yell at the media, telling the White House press corps she was "apologizing, on behalf of you, to me, for how you have treated me these last two weeks."

http://www.hulu.com/watch/1031721

"And that apology is not accepted," she said.

As Spicer, McCarthy grew increasingly frustrated at reporters' questions. When Bobby Moynihan, playing a New York Times reporter, asked about President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, she flew into a rage over the word "ban," recalling Spicer's real-life blasting to journalists over the term.

"It's not a ban," she said. "The travel ban is not a ban, which makes it not a ban."

When the reporter pointed out that Trump has called the order a "ban," McCarthy said: "You just said that. He’s quoting you. It’s your words. He’s using your words, when you use the words and he uses them back, it’s circular using of the word and that’s from you."

Watch the sketch above.

This article originally appeared on TIME.com

Follow FORTUNE