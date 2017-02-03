Most Powerful WomenGirls Who Code CEO Wants You to Fight Trump’s Immigration Ban
Fortune Brainstorm TECH 2016
Donald TrumpTrump’s War on Media Fuels Criticism of White House Dinner
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-SMALL BUSINESS LEADERS
Businessperson of the YearJudge Lifts Secret Gag Order on WhatsApp
Super Bowl 2017Nintendo’s Super Bowl Ad Brings ‘Zelda’ to Game Day
Privacy

Wells Fargo and Intuit Reach Agreement on Customer Information Sharing

Reuters
10:32 PM UTC

Wells Fargo & Co reached an agreement with Intuit to allow the bank's customers who use financial management applications such as Mint, TurboTax and QuickBooks to choose the information they share while importing bank account details.

Intuit's Mint, TurboTax and QuickBooks are personal finance tools which allow individuals to calculate taxes and pay bills using their smartphones.

An application programming interface (API), built by Wells Fargo, will be used for importing bank account information between the two companies' servers, lowering cyber security risks.

API is a programming code that specifies how software components should interact.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The arrangement is a step toward allowing individuals to use their mobile phones to track their day-to-day financial activities, which experts believe could help individuals save more money.

Wells Fargo (wfc) is one of the biggest U.S. banks and Intuit (intu) offers some of the most widely used personal finance tools.

The move follows a similar data-sharing agreement between Intuit and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co last week.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE