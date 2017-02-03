WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: February 3
IsraelTrump Administration Now Says Israeli Settlements Might Not Be the Best Idea
ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-POLTICS-NETANYAHU
Ford MotorFord Is Bringing Its Iconic F-Series Truck to China
PoliticsU.S. Warns North Korea of an ‘Overwhelming’ Response If It Uses Nuclear Weapons
SKOREA-US-NKOREA-DEFENCE-DIPLOMACY-POLITICS
Wedding party walking to table under tree in field
Thomas Barwick—Getty Images
weddings

This Is How Much It Now Costs to Get Married in the U.S. on Average

Kevin Lui
7:23 AM UTC

Some couples may be joining the trend of getting married on off-peak days, like a Thursday, to shave money off the bill, but generally spending on the weddings across the U.S. has hit record-breaking levels.

The national average cost of a wedding day in 2016 shot up to $35,329, according to a survey by The Knot. That's a jump by $2,688 from the 2015 average of $32,641.

Increased focus on tailoring an unforgettable day for wedding guests is central to the rise in costs, says The Knot. While the number of people showing up may have decreased—from 149 in 2009 to 141 last year—amenities like photo booths, food trucks and lawn games are driving up the average cost per guest to $245, compared to a meager $194 in 2009.

Tech items like videographers and DJs at wedding receptions are among the 10 most expensive items for the big day, while extra luxuries like full gospel choirs and even live portrait artists are also rising trends in the average American wedding repertoire, the report notes.

At $16,107 on average nationwide, the wedding venue came in as the most expensive element for couples planning on long-term commitment. This can be attributed to the couples' wish to impress their guests., reports CNN. Executive editor of The Knot Maxwell Cooper told CNN: "Something that is a real wow factor ... ultimately has the guest walking away saying, 'Wow, that was amazing.'"

For news about luxury spending, watch Fortune's video:

The regional variation is also staggering. According to The Knot, a Manhattan wedding costs an average of $78,464, while walking down the aisle in Arkansas usually sets a couple off just $19,522.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE