Market IntelligenceDonald Trump Just Gave the 7 Biggest Banks a $35.4 Billion Boost In Value
Donald Trump
Market IntelligenceSony’s Next PlayStation 4 Update Could Save You Money
Video Game Consoles Hardware Shoot
PointCloudInterContinental Confirms Credit Card Breach at 12 U.S. Hotels
Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2016
Donald TrumpDonald Trump’s Friends Seem to Be Borrowing a Lot For People Who Can’t Get Loans
President Trump Participates In Strategic And Policy Forum At The White House
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Announces Digital Unlocked For SMBs
Google CEO Sundar Pichai at an event at Taj Palace Hotel on Jan. 4, 2017 in New Delhi, India. Virendra Singh Gosain—Hindustan Times/Getty Images
PointCloud

Google Is Selling Its Satellite Business to Planet Labs

Jonathan Vanian
8:45 PM UTC

Google has taken a step back from the satellite business.

The search giant plans to sell its Terra Bella satellite unit to satellite imaging startup Planet Labs, the two companies said Friday.

Google and Planet Labs did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, but said that after the sell is complete, Google will buy satellite-imagery from Planet Labs in a multi-year contract.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Bloomberg News first reported in January that Google (goog) was in talks to sell its satellite unit to Planet Labs in part to scale back its ambitious global Internet connectivity project, which involved beaming the Internet to Earth via satellites.

“Terra Bella has accomplished a lot in the past two years—including the design and launch of five more satellites,” Jen Fitzpatrick, a Google vice president of product and engineering, said in a statement. “We’re excited to see what’s ahead for Terra Bella, and look forward to being a long-term customer.”

In 2014, Google bought the satellite company Skybox Imaging for $500 million and then changed its name in 2016 to Terra Bella.

For more about Google, watch:

“From the start, Planet and Terra Bella have shared similar visions and approached aerospace technology from a like-minded position, and while our on-orbit assets and data are different, together we bring unique and valuable capabilities to users,” John Fenwick, a Terra Bella co-founder, said in a statement.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE