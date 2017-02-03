Donald TrumpTrump Administration Imposes Sanctions on Iran After Ballistic Missile Test
Donald Trump
Most Powerful WomenChelsea Clinton’s Once-Tame Twitter Account Is Becoming Very Anti-Trump
Chelsea Clinton, Bill Clinton
AppleApple Accused of Breaking FaceTime to Force Users Into iOS Upgrade
Ralph LaurenTo Save His Legacy, Ralph Lauren May Need To Leave Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren greets the crowd after presenting his Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in September.
cq5dam-web-1280-1280-5
A scene from “First,” an advertisement from Chevrolet to showcase its deployment of vehicles with built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi. Courtesy of GM
General Motors

Chevrolet Owners Used 4.2 Million Gigabytes of Data Last Year

Kirsten Korosec
5:48 PM UTC

Chevrolet owners used more than 4.2 million gigabytes (4.2 petabytes) of data in 2016, a 200% increase that highlights the ever-growing availability of wireless Internet connectivity and the demand for streaming music, video, and other data in vehicles.

It's a wonky, yet important data point that shows how the GM brand is using special features and technology—like OnStar 4G LTE—to grow retail sales. These new technologies not only attract new buyers, they help these consumers become repeat customers as features like wireless Internet become "an integral part of their day-to-day lives," said Alan Batey, president of GM North America and global head of Chevrolet.

The automaker introduced OnStar 4G LTE connectivity to 2015 model-year Chevrolet cars and trucks. The 4G LTE connection comes standard on all new Chevrolet retail models. Customers have to pay for a data subscription. A monthly data plan subscription ranges from $10 for 1GB to $40 for 10GB, according to GM's website.

1486131984433 Courtesy of GM 

The biggest increase in data use among Chevrolet customers were Tahoe and Suburban owners, who used three and a half times more data than a year ago.

Tahoe and Suburban owners used 713,669 gigabytes of data in 2016, a 260% increase over the year before, according to GM.

That's not surprising, considering these vehicles can hold more people, including kids, who can use the data connection to play games or stream video. GM says 713,669 gigabytes of data is equivalent to 3 million hours of streaming standard video, GM says.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE