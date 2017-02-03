StartupsTech Startups Are Freaking Out Over the Immigration Ban
890892-001
Super Bowl 2017Watch Justin Bieber Dance in a Tuxedo With Rob Gronkowski in This Super Bowl Ad
Super BowlThe IRS Tax Refund Delay Could Get In the Way of Super Bowl Sales
New England Patriots Practice
Donald TrumpKellyanne Conway Cited a ‘Massacre’ in Kentucky. It never happened
Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Says Obamacare 'Penalty' Will End
Most Powerful Women

Broad Strokes for February 3, 2017: Sheryl Sandberg’s Women’s March Regret

Claire Zillman
12:38 PM UTC

On this week's episode of Broad Strokes, Fortune's Most Powerful Women editor Kristen Bellstrom and reporter Claire Zillman talk about Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg's recent comments about the policies of the Trump Administration. After staying relatively quiet post-election, the Lean In author addressed the president's executive order on abortion funding and the Women's March on Washington. Plus, she donated a big chunk of change to Planned Parenthood.

In the second segment, they discuss a Pew Research Center study that delivered some disheartening news: Women's share of the workforce may never equal men's.

Finally, the news whirlwind that's engulfed U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May—her meeting with President Donald Trump, her much-criticized response to his travel ban, and Brexit—gets some airtime.

Sign up: Click here to subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE