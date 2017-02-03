On this week's episode of Broad Strokes , Fortune 's Most Powerful Women editor Kristen Bellstrom and reporter Claire Zillman talk about Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg's recent comments about the policies of the Trump Administration. After staying relatively quiet post-election, the Lean In author addressed the president's executive order on abortion funding and the Women's March on Washington. Plus, she donated a big chunk of change to Planned Parenthood.

In the second segment, they discuss a Pew Research Center study that delivered some disheartening news: Women's share of the workforce may never equal men's.

Finally, the news whirlwind that's engulfed U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May—her meeting with President Donald Trump, her much-criticized response to his travel ban, and Brexit—gets some airtime.

