Robots

Vespa’s Maker Created a Robot to Carry Your Things

Fortune Editors
5:39 PM UTC

The company behind Vespa, Piaggio, is at it again. Its newest product is the Gita, a cargo robot. It carries your things so you don't have to. The goal is to offer an alternative to cars and scooters for quick trips. After all, Gita means "quick trip" in Italian. Here are the little robot's specs: 22 inches tall, it can carry up to 40 pounds, it can reach a maximum speed of 22 mph, and it can run for up to eight hours of continuous use. It works through a white belt that the user wears. The belt has a camera attached to the front of it. Gita's forward-facing camera tracks the user’s belt and using technology called SLAM, it creates a 3D-map of its environment. Piaggio plans to begin testing the robot within the next six months.

