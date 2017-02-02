GOPROGoPro Shares Tumble 11% On Continued Weak Sales
gopro karma drone back on the market
Market IntelligenceThe Tablet Market Continues to Crumble
Netflix Inc. Illustrations Ahead Of Earnings Figures
FacebookFacebook’s New Tool Makes It Easy to Search for Photos You’re Not Tagged In
BRITAIN-US-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-BUSINESS-JOBS-FACEBOOK
drug pricesThis Big Pharma CEO Thinks Trump’s Drug Pricing Threats Are All Bark and No Bite
Roche Holding AG Chief Executive Officer Severin Schwan Attends Company's Media Briefing
Uber

Uber Wants to Settle a Lawsuit With Its California Drivers for Just $1 Each

Justin Worland
1:47 PM UTC

Uber is offering its California drivers around $1 each to settle a class action lawsuit over alleged labor violations, according to a Bloomberg report.

The offer follows a class action suit that claims the ride-sharing company violated labor law by classifying drivers as independent contractors and not offering them certain benefits required for employees. Uber's proposed settlement offers $7.75 million, but the majority of those funds would not go to California's 1.6 million drivers, according to the report.

The judge hearing the case, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen, previously said the claims in the case could amount to as much as $1 billion, according to Bloomberg. Chen has authority over whether to approve the settlement.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE