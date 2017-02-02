Uber Wants to Settle a Lawsuit With Its California Drivers for Just $1 Each

Uber is offering its California drivers around $1 each to settle a class action lawsuit over alleged labor violations, according to a Bloomberg report .

The offer follows a class action suit that claims the ride-sharing company violated labor law by classifying drivers as independent contractors and not offering them certain benefits required for employees. Uber's proposed settlement offers $7.75 million, but the majority of those funds would not go to California's 1.6 million drivers, according to the report.

The judge hearing the case, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen, previously said the claims in the case could amount to as much as $1 billion, according to Bloomberg. Chen has authority over whether to approve the settlement.