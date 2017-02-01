BillionairesMark Zuckerberg and These 11 Other Rich People Are Not Leaving Money to Their Kids
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, and wife Priscilla Chan arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California
Dow Jones Industrials Average Reaches A Four Year High
Nintendo Switch Preview Event
Signage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is displayed outside the company's restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.  Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Red Robin’s CEO Is Getting a Hamburger Tattoo after Losing a Bet

Mahita Gajanan
6:59 PM UTC

The CEO of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is getting a new tattoo Wednesday, and it's so on brand.

Denny Marie Post, 59, will get a hamburger tattooed on her arm after losing a bet with mid-level managers, according to USA Today. Post challenged her managers to improve a key quality metric in the restaurant by the end of 2017, and now that they have, she's making good on her promise.

Red Robin managers worked to improve the marks on surveys offered to customers after their meals, raising its overall score by 30% from September 2015.

"My son, who is 22 and has three 'tats, thinks this is hysterical," Post told USA Today. "My husband is giving me a hard time."

To prove to her managers she's going through with it, Post will get the hamburger tattoo during the chain's company meeting in Las Vegas.

