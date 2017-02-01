Hillary ClintonHillary Clinton Is Giving This Year’s Commencement Speech at Wellesley College
Hillary Clinton Campaigns In Salinas, California
IPODon’t Be Fooled By Snapchat Owner’s IPO
Snapchat Raising Money That Could Value Company At Up To $19 Billion
Most Powerful WomenThe One Thing That Works Better Than Mentors for Career Support
Market IntelligenceApple’s Market Value Rose An Astonishing $40 Billion In a Single Day
iPhone 10th anniversary
Instagram
BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 27: In this photo illustration the logo of Instagram is displayed on a smartphone on September 27, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images) Thomas Trutschel Photothek via Getty Images
Instagram

It Looks Like Instagram Is Adding a Powerful New Feature

Alex Fitzpatrick
10:19 PM UTC

Instagram users may soon be able to post multiple images in a single post, if a recent discovery in a beta release of the app goes public.

The feature works by letting users select up to 10 images, then upload them as a carousel-style click-through, The Verge reports. It’s a feature that Instagram advertisers have had for a while, but it hasn’t been made available to every users like you and me.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

With any luck, the feature will be introduced in regular software update soon. It would be a big help for Instagrammers who want to post multiple images from the same event, and could result in some pretty interesting creative work.

A spokesperson for Instagram declined to comment on the report.

Read more: TIME Instagram photographer of 2016: Ruddy Roye

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE