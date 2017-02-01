WhatsappFacebook’s WhatsApp Beta Edition Reveals New Features
hooters

Hooters Is Opening a New Restaurant That Will Have Male Servers

Zamira Rahim
4:19 PM UTC

One of the companies behind Hooters is opening a new fast-casual restaurant — and it will hire men as servers.

Hooters Management Corporation, which operates Hooters restaurants worldwide, will hire both male and female servers at Hoots, a new eatery in Cicero, Ill., the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hooters is known for its female servers clad in a revealing uniform of shorts and tank tops. Hoots, in contrast, will not feature the famous outfits. spokeswoman Lizz Harmon told the Times. Hoots will also offer counter service, rather than table service, and will have a shorter menu, though it will still feature some Hooters favorites, like chicken wings.

The new restaurant is opening in February.

