Hooters Is Opening a New Restaurant That Will Have Male Servers

One of the companies behind Hooters is opening a new fast-casual restaurant — and it will hire men as servers.

Hooters Management Corporation , which operates Hooters restaurants worldwide, will hire both male and female servers at Hoots, a new eatery in Cicero, Ill., the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hooters is known for its female servers clad in a revealing uniform of shorts and tank tops. Hoots, in contrast, will not feature the famous outfits. spokeswoman Lizz Harmon told the Times . Hoots will also offer counter service, rather than table service, and will have a shorter menu, though it will still feature some Hooters favorites, like chicken wings.

The new restaurant is opening in February.