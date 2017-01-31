Market IntelligenceUnder Armor Is Now One of the Worst Performing Stocks in the S&P 500
Global Forum

Trump to Order Departments to Beef Up Cyber Security

Reuters
8:21 PM UTC

President Donald Trump prepared to sign an executive order on Tuesday on cyber security that will require the heads of government agencies to play a more direct role in reviewing and managing risks to networks under their control.

Trump, at a White House event with top officials to discuss his order, said that he would "hold my Cabinet secretaries and agency heads accountable, totally accountable, for the cyber security of their organizations."

"We must defend and protect federal networks," he said.

The order will give the White House budget office a central role in assessing cyber risks for the entire executive branch, and will require agency heads to develop plans to modernize aging information technology systems, a White House official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Cyber breaches featured in the run-up to the Nov. 8 election, which Trump won over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, most notably with the hacking and leaking of Democratic National Committee emails. Trump said hackers tried to penetrate the Republican National Committee as well but that they failed.

Trump vowed his administration will work with the private sector to ensure owners and operators of critical infrastructure to make sure they have the support they need from the federal government to guard against cyber threats.

Trump said he would take steps to ensure cyber security is central to the U.S. military.

