Donald TrumpColleges Could Lose $700 Million a Year Because of President Trump’s Immigration Ban
Boston University Protest Against President Trump's Immigration Order
ObamacareRepealing Obamacare Would Cost More Than 1.1 Million American Jobs
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump meets with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington
parental leaveEtsy Just Reported the First Results of Its Gender-Neutral Parental Leave
The AIDS Epidemic In The Ukraine
Market IntelligenceApple’s Holiday Quarter Surprises Wall Street
Game Maker Electronic Arts (EA) Hosts Its Annual Press Conference In Los Angeles
Vince Zampella, CEO of Respawn Entertainment, introduces the video game "Titanfall 2" during Electronics Arts news conference on June 12, 2016 in Los Angeles Photograph by Kevork Djansezian — Getty Images
Market Intelligence

Electronic Arts Sales Rise On Strength In First-Person Shooter Games

Reuters
9:10 PM UTC

Video-game publisher Electronic Arts reported a 7.4% rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by strong sales of first-person shooter games Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2.

The company launched the highly anticipated games in October and released FIFA 17, the latest version of its top-selling soccer franchise, at the end of September.

EA's revenue (ea) rose to $1.15 billion in the third quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.07 billion a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, revenue was $2.07 billion. Analysts on average were expecting $2.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at EA's digital business rose 20.4% to $685 million in the quarter as players increasingly prefer buying games online rather than physical copies at retail stores.

The company's net loss narrowed to $1 million from $45 million a year earlier. On a per share basis, EA broke even in the latest quarter, compared with a loss of 14 cents a year ago.

For more about video games, watch:

EA has stopped reporting non-GAAP measures that adjust for deferred revenue, as it has done since fiscal 2008, to comply with stricter guidelines by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

U.S. financial regulators have issued new guidelines saying that deferred revenue from games with online components should be accounted for over however long people play the games - typically six to nine months.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE