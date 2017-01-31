The AMD booth at the Computex Taipei 2014 expo in Taiwan.

The AMD booth at the Computex Taipei 2014 expo in Taiwan. Photograph by Chris Stowers — Bloomberg/Getty Images

AMD Is Also Benefiting From a More Stable PC Market

Advanced Micro Devices on Tuesday posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and gave a strong revenue forecast for the current quarter, boosted by demand for its graphic chips used in gaming consoles and a stabilizing PC market.

The company's next hotly awaited release is the new Ryzen processors for PCs, aimed at gamers and others who need a high-performance processor as well as dislodging Intel 's near monopoly.

AMD ( amd ) has said in October that it expects to release the processor in the first half of this year. Deutsche Bank had said in a note on Monday that sales in the quarter could be hit as customers hold off till the new processor is launched.

But not only did the Sunnyvale, California-based chipmaker give a strong forecast, it also posted a healthy revenue increase for the fourth quarter.

AMD's shares, which have surge more than 370% in the last twelve months, were up 4.5% at $10.84 after the bell on Tuesday.

AMD said it expects first-quarter revenue to increase 18% at the midpoint of its forecast range.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue to rise 15.7%, gaining for the fourth quarter in a row, according to Thomson Reuters ( tri ) .

AMD's revenue increased a better-than-expected 15.4% to $1.11 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts' estimates for the sixth quarter in a row.

Net loss narrowed to $51 million, or six cents per share, from $102 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, AMD lost 1 cent per share.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of two cents and revenue of $1.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

AMD said sales rose 3.7% at its unit that makes processors for servers and gaming consoles. The unit makes chips used in Microsoft's Xboxs ( msft ) and Sony's PlayStations ( sne ) .

The company's sales in its unit that makes processors such as the Polaris chips used in PCs jumped nearly 28%.

Last week, Intel ( intc ) reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, driven in part by a stabilizing PC market.

AMD faces stiff competition from NVIDIA ( nvda ) in the gaming market and from Intel in the PC market.