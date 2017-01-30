Term Sheet — Monday, January 30

THE WEEKEND

The tech industry has found its backbone, making increasingly bold statements and donations in reaction to President Trump’s order to deny entry to refugees and citizens of predominantly Muslim countries over the weekend. It culminated with Google and its employees donating $4 million the American Civil Liberties Union, the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, the International Rescue Committee and the United Nation's refugee agency (UNHCR). Alphabet co-founder Sergey Brin was even seen protesting at SFO over the weekend.

As some commentators have pointed out , the tech industry offered little vocal opposition over issues like Trump’s border wall or his threats to freedom of the press. But immigration is the industry’s pet political topic . Work visas may be next. Casey Newton at the Verge has ranked the responses from strongest to weakest , noting, “Your obligation is to oppose this ban for business reasons. Your opportunity is to oppose this ban for moral reasons .”

Elsewhere in the corporate world, the CEOs of Nike, Allergan and Starbucks spoke out against the order. Others, including Jamie Dimon and Jeff Immelt, spoke only in terms of how this affected their businesses. CEOs from the manufacturing industry, Wall Street, and Trump advisor Stephen Schwarzman remained quiet .

M&A: When First Round Capital asked startup founders which company they most wanted to acquire their startup, they chose Alphabet more than any other company . Eleven percent of those surveyed voted for Alphabet, 5% chose Facebook, 4% chose Amazon and 4% chose Salesforce.

I recently spoke with Don Harrison, who heads up M&A at the most significant part of Alphabet – the Google part. We discussed his priorities, what Alphabet’s “new austerity” means for M&A, and whether AI startups are selling snake oil. A few takeaways:

• Google’s M&A priorities are the same as the company’s overall priorities: AI, Cloud, hardware and Google Assistant, AR, and VR.

• Alphabet has been an active acquirer for the past two years but we haven’t seen any major, splashy M&A deals. Harrison says the big swings tend to be “lumpy” and that 2014 was a “big year” for the company in terms of deals. “My team is still suffering from 2014,” he says.

• Harrison does not believe that the “new austerity” at Google, driven by the Alphabet re-organization and CFO Ruth Porat’s financial discipline, means an end to aggressive deals like the acquisition of YouTube:

“Looking at Sundar’s strategy on the Google side of things, I’ve only seen it grow in the areas we’re focused on and thinking about addressing. Looking at the strategy of the company, I think we’ve succeeded over the last year since we transitioned to Alphabet to be more disciplined about the bets we’re supporting. But our willingness to buy a DoubleClick, or a DeepMind, et cetera, I’ve only seen excitement about bringing those kinds of opportunities forward. We’ll be just as aggressive as we were in 2006 when we decided to buy YouTube.“

• Harrison said he is still excited by the smart home thesis behind Nest and Dropcam. When asked, given the reports of internal issues at the companies, if he would structure the deals differently now, Harrison spoke in general about the three things that make deals successful at Google. They are: (1) Making sure the key leaders at the company share a vision with the founder, (2) Making sure the strategy drives the M&A, as opposed to the M&A driving the strategy, and (3) Making sure [Google has] good support mechanisms for these companies after they come in.

• I asked about a trend that I find both amusing and a tiny bit concerning: According to some VC's, AI and machine learning PhD students from Stanford and MIT are apparently banding together and calling themselves companies without much of an idea or product, but as a way to sell themselves in high-priced talent acquisitions. Has he seen that happening?

“These companies are very early stage and the techniques they’re using are not proven yet. The business models have still to come – so these are very early stage. And so I know you’re being humorous, but the universities are driving the talent.

“When we do our diligence, we think about whether what they’re producing is worth the investment. And we now have really good people at the company focused on this, so our ability to sniff out in diligence a promising idea or approach versus companies that aren’t bringing a lot of value to the table is pretty good. But because we do investment after investment in this space and have assembled a pretty good team, these founders are excited to come work with us.”

The full Q&A will be up on Fortune.com later today.