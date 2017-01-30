Trump administrationThe CEO of ‘Japan’s Amazon’ Says President Trump Made Him Cry
state visit

Over 1 Million People Have Signed a UK Petition to Stop Donald Trump’s Visit With the Queen

Reuters
10:45 AM UTC

Over 1 million people have signed a petition urging Britain to withdraw an invitation for U.S. President Donald Trump to visit London and dine with Queen Elizabeth.

The petition was started before British Prime Minister Theresa May extended the invitation for a "State" visit to Trump last Friday, which means he would come by invitation of Queen Elizabeth II. Trump is set to visit to Britain later in the year.

But the campaign to prevent the visit to Britain gathered momentum after Trump put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.

So far, the petition has garnered a little over 1 million names.

"Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the U.K. in his capacity as head of the U.S. Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen," the petition said.

Once a petition passes 100,000 signatures, lawmakers must consider the petition for debate.

Lawmakers from the governing Conservative party and opposition Labour party have criticized Trump's move, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn saying the state visit should be put on hold.

