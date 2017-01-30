StarbucksStarbucks Faces Boycott After Pledging to Hire Refugees
Most Powerful Women

Chloe Designer Clare Waight Keller Is Stepping Down

Reuters
4:47 PM UTC

French fashion house Chloe confirmed on Monday the departure of British designer Clare Waight Keller after six years as creative director.

Rumors of her departure had been doing the rounds in recent months and a successor has yet to be named.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that the Richemont-owned Chloe was set to name Natacha Ramsay-Levi, second-in-command to Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquiere, to replace Waight Keller.

"By mutual agreement, Clare's last collection will be presented for the Autumn-Winter 2017-18 on March 2, 2017, with her departure effective March 31," Chloe said in a statement.

The reasons for her departure were not disclosed.

However, sources had told Reuters that Waight Keller, a mother of three, decided not to renew her contract, which ends in March. Since her family moved back to London from Paris in June, she had been commuting between the two cities and wished to stop, the sources had said.

