Changing Face of SecurityHackers Hijack Hotel’s Smart Locks, Demand Ransom
Entering the office
ACLUThe ACLU Raised $10 Million Since Saturday
Rally And March In NYC Protests Refugee And Muslim Ban
LyftLyft Pledges $1 Million to ACLU after Trump Travel Restrictions
One Third Of San Francisco Cabbies Switch To Ridesharing Services
muslim travel banIraq Threatens Ban on U.S. Citizens, Putting the Fight Against ISIS at Risk
IRAQ-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY
US-SAUDI-UAE-SKOREA-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP
US President Donald Trump(L)seen through an Oval Office window gives a thumbs up as he speaks on the phone to King Salman of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office of the White House on January 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump Trump is speaking by phone with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, amid an uproar over his travel ban for some Muslim majority countries. / AFP / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) MANDEL NGAN AFP/Getty Images
muslim travel ban

Trump Says U.S. Will Resume Issuing Visas to All Countries Over Next 90 Days

Reuters
9:54 PM UTC

President Donald Trump, trying to quell a backlash over his "extreme vetting" order, said the United States would resume issuing visas to all countries once secure policies are put in place over the next 90 days.

Under an order he signed on Friday, immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries were barred from entering the United States. The decision has drawn large protests at many U.S. airports, where some travelers from those countries have been stranded.

President Trump's Disapproval Rating Has Shot Up in the Past 4 Days

"To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting," Trump said. "This is not about religion—this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order.

"We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days," he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE