See Boeing’s Sleek and Modern New NASA Spacesuit

Lucinda Shen
1:17 PM UTC

Touchscreen-sensitive gloves, a helmet attached via zipper, and a sleeker design.

Those are all features of Boeing's new spacesuit, made for astronauts traveling on the company's Starliner spacecraft. The new blue suit, unveiled Wednesday, weighs about 20 pounds—a 10 pound decrease from its predecessor, according to NASA.

The suit is made of flexible material and is equipped with vents, allowing astronauts to stay cool.

The new design comes as part of the six contracts NASA has given to Boeing for manned flights to and from the International Space Station.

