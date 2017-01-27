Touchscreen-sensitive gloves, a helmet attached via zipper, and a sleeker design.

Those are all features of Boeing's new spacesuit, made for astronauts traveling on the company's Starliner spacecraft. The new blue suit, unveiled Wednesday , weighs about 20 pounds—a 10 pound decrease from its predecessor, according to NASA .

The suit is made of flexible material and is equipped with vents , allowing astronauts to stay cool.

The new design comes as part of the six contracts NASA has given to Boeing for manned flights to and from the International Space Station.