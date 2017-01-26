Marc Lore has wasted no time shaking up the ecommerce operations at Walmart ( wmt ) . He became president and CEO of Walmart eCommerce U.S. last August, when the company acquired his startup, Jet.com.

Earlier this month, Lore went after ecommerce company ShoeBuy, acquiring it from IAC for $70 million. Then he revealed a new leadership team for Walmart's ecommerce division; Walmart executives Michael Bender and Neil Ashe are leaving while several Jet.com employees and a handful of Walmart executives were given new roles, according to CNBC .

This week, Lore announced 200 layoffs in the ecommerce division, according to an internal memo obtained by Fortune . Lore notified employees of the layoffs on Tuesday. The layoffs affected teams “across the U.S. ecommerce organization,” he noted. That includes the company's innovation arm, @WalmartLabs . Lore wrote that “while some roles are going away today, we’ll be investing in our business and adding new skillsets during the year.”

The layoffs are part of a company-wide reorganization that began earlier this month, in which Walmart plans to eliminate 1,000 positions. A Walmart representative declined to comment.

Here’s Lore’s memo: