RepublicansRepublicans Plan Obamacare Repeal as 3-Day Philadelphia Retreat Begins
City skyline and Schuylkill River
sanctuary citiesPresident Trump Could Strip Over $2 Billion a Year in Funds to Top 10 Sanctuary Cities
Mayor-Elect Bill De Blasio Meets With Mayor Bloomberg At City Hall
CommentaryFilet Mignon and a Howitzer
President Trump Attends The White House Senior Staff Swearing In
food and drinkOprah and Kraft Heinz Are Joining to Develop a New Line of Ready-to-Eat Food
Oprah Winfrey
people drinking beer, shot from overhead
People drinking beer. Photo by Alyson Aliano —Getty Images
Frito-Lay

Tostitos’ New Chip Bag Will Tell You When You’re Drunk

Madeline Farber
1:00 PM UTC

If you're drinking on Super Bowl Sunday and think you've had too much, there's one sure way to find out: Breathe on Tostitos new alcohol-detecting chip bag.

In a partnership with Uber and Mother's Against Drunk Driving, Frito-Lay's Tostitos has created a limited time "Party Safe" bag—one that is equipped with sensors and can detect any trace of alcohol on a person's breath, USA Today reports. If the bag detects alcohol, a red light will flash below the Tostitos logo on the bag, and the message "don't drink and drive" will appear If a snacker is good to go, the light will flash green.

If the bag flashes red, it will also display a $10 Uber discount code to help get that person home, according to USA Today.

<p><a href="http://giphy.com/gifs/tostitos-party-safe-bag-26xBGOaNoskRuVg9q">via GIPHY</a></p>

It's important to note, however, that the bags are not a breathalyzer—meaning they can't tell the snacker their blood alcohol level. Instead, the bags look for traces of alcohol on the person's breath. The bags also are fitted with a technology called near-field communications (NFC), which means users can touch their phone to the bag to call Uber, Adweek reports.

In a further effort to ensure people don't drink and drive, Tostitos will be giving out 25,000 $10 Uber discounts to those who purchase any of its chips between now and the Super Bowl.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE