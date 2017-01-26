Tostitos’ New Chip Bag Will Tell You When You’re Drunk

If you're drinking on Super Bowl Sunday and think you've had too much, there's one sure way to find out: Breathe on Tostitos new alcohol-detecting chip bag.

In a partnership with Uber and Mother's Against Drunk Driving, Frito-Lay's Tostitos has created a limited time "Party Safe" bag—one that is equipped with sensors and can detect any trace of alcohol on a person's breath, USA Today reports. If the bag detects alcohol, a red light will flash below the Tostitos logo on the bag, and the message "don't drink and drive" will appear If a snacker is good to go, the light will flash green.

If the bag flashes red, it will also display a $10 Uber discount code to help get that person home, according to USA Today .

It's important to note, however, that the bags are not a breathalyzer—meaning they can't tell the snacker their blood alcohol level. Instead, the bags look for traces of alcohol on the person's breath. The bags also are fitted with a technology called near-field communications (NFC), which means users can touch their phone to the bag to call Uber, Adweek reports .

In a further effort to ensure people don't drink and drive, Tostitos will be giving out 25,000 $10 Uber discounts to those who purchase any of its chips between now and the Super Bowl.