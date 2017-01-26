Aerial view of the border fence between Mexico and the US taken on January 25, 2017 in Tijuana, Mexico.

Here’s What the U.S.-Mexico Border Actually Looks Like

President Trump wants to build a wall.

On his sixth day in office, the Trump signed an executive order to start construction of a border spanning the entire U.S.-Mexico border, immediately. He also wants Mexico to pay for it. They said no and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled a summit to meet with the former reality star.

Moral issues aside, both the cost and the effectiveness of the wall have been scrutinized. Even Trump's Homeland Security Secretary, retired Gen. John Kelly said “a physical barrier will not do the job,” during his conformation hearing.

Currently, the almost 2,000-mile border already has 700-miles of fences. But what does the border fences actually look like? And what would it look like with a wall?

See pictures of the currently wall-less border from California to Texas below.