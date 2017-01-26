President Trump wants to build a wall.
On his sixth day in office, the Trump signed an executive order to start construction of a border spanning the entire U.S.-Mexico border, immediately. He also wants Mexico to pay for it. They said no and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto
canceled a summit to meet with the former reality star.
Moral issues aside, both the
cost and the effectiveness of the wall have been scrutinized. Even Trump's Homeland Security Secretary, retired Gen. John Kelly said “a physical barrier will not do the job,” during his conformation hearing.
Currently, the almost 2,000-mile border already has 700-miles of
fences. But what does the border fences actually look like? And what would it look like with a wall?
See pictures of the currently wall-less border from California to Texas below.
Tijuana, Mexico View of the U.S.-Mexico border wall on January 25, 2017 in Tijuana, Mexico. Sandy Huffaker — Getty Images San Diego, California U.S. border patrol agents on horseback patrol along the U.S. Mexico border fence near San Diego, California on November 10, 2016. Mike Blake — Reuters San Ysidro, California Construction equipment at the U.S.-Mexico border wall on January 25, 2017 in San Ysidro, California. Sandy Huffaker Getty Images Tecate, Mexico A Border Patrol vehicle drives by the border fence in Tecate, Calif., left, along the metal barrier that lines the border on November 9, 2016, seen from Tecate, Mexico. Gregory Bull — AP Jacumba, California A gap in the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen outside Jacumba, California on October 7, 2016. Mike Blake — Reuters Mexicali, Mexico A U.S. Border Patrol camera stands over the American side of the U.S.-Mexico border fence, pointed into Mexico on September 26, 2016 in Mexicali, Mexico. John Moore — Getty Images Imperial Sand Dunes, California A digger removes sand drifts from the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border fence on September 28, 2016 in the Imperial Sand Dunes recreation center, California. John Moore — Getty Images Nogales, Arizona & Nogales, Mexico A fence separates the border towns of Nogales, Mexico, right, and Nogales, Arizona on October 9, 2016. Mike Blake — Reuters Douglas, Arizona Republican Presidential candidate Ted Cruz (2nd R) stands along the United States border with Mexico as he speaks to Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and Arizona State representative David Gowan (R) near Douglas, Arizona on March 18, 2016. Sam Mircovich — Reuters Sunland Park, New Mexico A U.S. Border Patrol agent scans the U.S.-Mexico border on October 3, 2016 in Sunland Park, New Mexico. John Moore — Getty Images Ciudad Juarez, Mexico The international border bridge Stanton is seen between El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on December 29, 2016. Jose Luis Gonzalez — Reuters Fort Hancock, Texas The U.S.-Mexico border fence stops while passing through farmland on October 14, 2016 near Fort Hancock, Texas. John Moore — Getty Images Lajitas, Texas The moon rises over the American side of the U.S.-Mexico border next to the Rio Grande on October 15, 2016 in the Big Bend region of West Texas near Lajitas, Texas. John Moore — Getty Images Laredo, Texas A U.S. Border Patrol officer patrols past a bridge over the Rio Grande on October 17, 2016 in Laredo, Texas. John Moore — Getty Images Hildago, Texas A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent searches for suspected illegal immigrants passing through the area in Hidalgo, Texas on November 16, 2016. Eric Gay — AP Brownsville, Texas The eastern start of the U.S. border fence is seen in this photo taken at the Loop family farm in Brownsville, Texas, on November 17, 2016. Jon Herskovitz — Reuters