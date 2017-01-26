LeadershipWhy Millennials Deserve More Respect at Work
MEXICO-US-BORDER
Aerial view of the border fence between Mexico and the US taken on January 25, 2017 in Tijuana, Mexico. Mario Vazquez — AFP/Getty Images
Wall

Here’s What the U.S.-Mexico Border Actually Looks Like

Kacy Burdette
12:59 AM UTC

President Trump wants to build a wall.

On his sixth day in office, the Trump signed an executive order to start construction of a border spanning the entire U.S.-Mexico border, immediately. He also wants Mexico to pay for it. They said no and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled a summit to meet with the former reality star.

Moral issues aside, both the cost and the effectiveness of the wall have been scrutinized. Even Trump's Homeland Security Secretary, retired Gen. John Kelly said “a physical barrier will not do the job,” during his conformation hearing.

Currently, the almost 2,000-mile border already has 700-miles of fences. But what does the border fences actually look like? And what would it look like with a wall?

See pictures of the currently wall-less border from California to Texas below.

Tijuana, Mexico

Trump Vows To Build Border Wall Between Mexico And The U.S.
View of the U.S.-Mexico border wall on January 25, 2017 in Tijuana, Mexico. Sandy Huffaker — Getty Images 

San Diego, California

File Photo: U.S. border patrol agents on horseback patrol along the U.S. Mexico border fence near San Diego, California
U.S. border patrol agents on horseback patrol along the U.S. Mexico border fence near San Diego, California on November 10, 2016. Mike Blake — Reuters 

San Ysidro, California

Trump Vows To Build Border Wall Between Mexico And The U.S.
Construction equipment at the U.S.-Mexico border wall on January 25, 2017 in San Ysidro, California. Sandy Huffaker Getty Images 

Tecate, Mexico

Trump Immigration
A Border Patrol vehicle drives by the border fence in Tecate, Calif., left, along the metal barrier that lines the border on November 9, 2016, seen from Tecate, Mexico. Gregory Bull — AP 

Jacumba, California

The Wider Image: Along the U.S. - Mexico border fence
A gap in the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen outside Jacumba, California on October 7, 2016. Mike Blake — Reuters 

Mexicali, Mexico

Immigration And Border Security Issues Loom Heavy In Upcoming U.S. Elections
A U.S. Border Patrol camera stands over the American side of the U.S.-Mexico border fence, pointed into Mexico on September 26, 2016 in Mexicali, Mexico. John Moore — Getty Images 

Imperial Sand Dunes, California

Immigration And Border Security Issues Loom Heavy In Upcoming U.S. Elections
A digger removes sand drifts from the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border fence on September 28, 2016 in the Imperial Sand Dunes recreation center, California. John Moore — Getty Images 

Nogales, Arizona & Nogales, Mexico

The Wider Image: Along the U.S. - Mexico border fence
A fence separates the border towns of Nogales, Mexico, right, and Nogales, Arizona on October 9, 2016. Mike Blake — Reuters 

Douglas, Arizona

Republican Presidential candidate Ted Cruz stands along the United States border with Mexico as he speaks to Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and Arizona State representative David Gowan near Douglas, Arizona
Republican Presidential candidate Ted Cruz (2nd R) stands along the United States border with Mexico as he speaks to Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and Arizona State representative David Gowan (R) near Douglas, Arizona on March 18, 2016. Sam Mircovich — Reuters 

Sunland Park, New Mexico

Immigration And Border Security Issues Loom Heavy In Upcoming U.S. Elections
A U.S. Border Patrol agent scans the U.S.-Mexico border on October 3, 2016 in Sunland Park, New Mexico. John Moore — Getty Images 

Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

The international border bridge Stanton is seen between El Paso US and Ciudad Juarez in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
The international border bridge Stanton is seen between El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on December 29, 2016. Jose Luis Gonzalez — Reuters 

Fort Hancock, Texas

Immigration And Border Security Issues Loom Heavy In Upcoming U.S. Elections
The U.S.-Mexico border fence stops while passing through farmland on October 14, 2016 near Fort Hancock, Texas. John Moore — Getty Images 

Lajitas, Texas

Immigration And Border Security Issues Loom Heavy In Upcoming U.S. Elections
The moon rises over the American side of the U.S.-Mexico border next to the Rio Grande on October 15, 2016 in the Big Bend region of West Texas near Lajitas, Texas. John Moore — Getty Images 

Laredo, Texas

Immigration And Border Security Issues Loom Heavy In Upcoming U.S. Elections
A U.S. Border Patrol officer patrols past a bridge over the Rio Grande on October 17, 2016 in Laredo, Texas. John Moore — Getty Images 

Hildago, Texas

Border Wall Reality Check
A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent searches for suspected illegal immigrants passing through the area in Hidalgo, Texas on November 16, 2016. Eric Gay — AP 

Brownsville, Texas

The eastern start of the U.S. border fence is seen in this photo taken at the Loop family farm in Brownsville
The eastern start of the U.S. border fence is seen in this photo taken at the Loop family farm in Brownsville, Texas, on November 17, 2016. Jon Herskovitz — Reuters 
