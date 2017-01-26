PayPal Had a Merry Holiday Quarter

PayPal Holdings reported a 16.6% rise in quarterly revenue, in line with analysts' estimates, helped by growth in customer and merchant accounts on its payments platform.

Shares of the payments processor ( pypl ) were little changed after the bell on Thursday.

The San Jose, California-based company's active customer accounts rose 10% to 197 million, beating research firm FactSet StreetAccount's estimate of 196.5 million.

Total payments volume surged 21.9% to $99.35 billion.

The company said it expects first-quarter revenue to be $2.9 billion-$2.95 billion. Analysts on an average were expecting $2.95 billion, according to Thomson Reuters ( tri ) .

PayPal has witnessed rapid growth in a number of services such as person-to-person payment app Venmo and Braintree, a payment gateway used by larger merchants, since it was spun off from eBay ( ebay ) in 2015.

Payment volumes at Venmo, whose customers are mainly millennials, surged 126% to $5.6 billion in the fourth quarter.

Net income rose to $390 million, or 32 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $367 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 42 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $2.98 billion from $2.56 billion.

Analysts were expecting 42 cents per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.