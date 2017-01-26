SearsSears Shares Tank on Forecast It’ll Burn Through $1.8 Billion This Year
141839849
Businessperson of the YearShares of Google’s Parent Fall On Weak Profits
Fortune Global Forum 2015
MicrosoftMicrosoft’s Profit Rises on Cloud Computing
Key Speakers At The WSJDLive Global Technology Conference
Term SheetExclusive: Christopher Lynch Leaving Boston VC Firm Accomplice
PayPal
Photograph by Jeff Chiu — AP
Market Intelligence

PayPal Had a Merry Holiday Quarter

Reuters
9:15 PM UTC

PayPal Holdings reported a 16.6% rise in quarterly revenue, in line with analysts' estimates, helped by growth in customer and merchant accounts on its payments platform.

Shares of the payments processor (pypl) were little changed after the bell on Thursday.

The San Jose, California-based company's active customer accounts rose 10% to 197 million, beating research firm FactSet StreetAccount's estimate of 196.5 million.

Total payments volume surged 21.9% to $99.35 billion.

The company said it expects first-quarter revenue to be $2.9 billion-$2.95 billion. Analysts on an average were expecting $2.95 billion, according to Thomson Reuters (tri).

PayPal has witnessed rapid growth in a number of services such as person-to-person payment app Venmo and Braintree, a payment gateway used by larger merchants, since it was spun off from eBay (ebay) in 2015.

Payment volumes at Venmo, whose customers are mainly millennials, surged 126% to $5.6 billion in the fourth quarter.

Net income rose to $390 million, or 32 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $367 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 42 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $2.98 billion from $2.56 billion.

Analysts were expecting 42 cents per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE