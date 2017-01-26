PointCloudThis Is VMware’s Next Billion Dollar Business
EMC World 2011 Conference
Term SheetWhy the M&A Boom Is Bad for Private Equity Firms
EricssonNew Ericsson CEO Says Tough Decisions Lie Ahead
Investor, the biggest industrial holding
streaming TVT-Mobile Adds Free Hulu to Its Bizarre Strategy of Luring AT&T Customers With DirecTV Now
170125_hulufree
US-LIFESTYLE-IT-MICROSOFT
Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella talks at a Microsoft news conference October 26, 2016 in New York. DON EMMERT—AFP/Getty Images
Businessperson of the Year

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says PC Market Is Finally Stabilizing

Jonathan Vanian
1:47 AM UTC

People hoping for a rebound in personal computer sales saw a glimmer of hope in Microsoft’s latest earnings.

Microsoft (msft) CEO Satya Nadella said Thursday during a call with analysts that the consumer PC market, long in decline, is finally stabilizing. Nadella’s statement echoes a recent report by International Data Corporation in which the market research firm said it was optimistic that the PC market would rebound this year after five years of contraction as people switched to mobile devices.

Nadella, however, did not cite specific numbers showing that the consumer PC market was rallying. He merely said that video gamers seem to be buying high-end computers loaded with Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system, raising hope of an overall recovery in the PC market.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Additionally, Nadella said that businesses are increasingly upgrading to Windows 10, which is noteworthy because several other third-party research firms said in November that Windows 10 adoption numbers seemed low.

“I think the overall adoption cycle of Windows 10 in the enterprise is perhaps the best we have seen for any new release of Windows,” Nadella said.

Still, Microsoft’s personal computing business unit that includes Windows 10 dropped 5% year-over-year in the latest quarter to $11.8 billion. Still, the unit's revenue was better than what the company had originally projected because of an unexpected uptick in Windows 10 sales, said chief financial officer Amy Hood.

Hood attributed the sale of Microsoft’s phone business in November as the primary reason that sales in the company's personal computing business unit declined in the latest quarter. Phones sales were lumped in with Windows along with Surface hybrid laptops.

Microsoft said that the money it collects from sales of Windows by other PC makers rose 5% in the latest quarter, which Nadella said highlights an “improving commercial PC market and enterprise demand.”

For more about Microsoft, watch:

Nadella said that computer manufacturers that use Windows are seeing an uptick in sales of high-end PCs. He took credit for the rise by saying that the Surface blazed the trail for other manufacturers to create similar devices, which are selling well.

“The enterprise adoption of these new devices is driving the all around excitement of Windows 10,” Nadella said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE