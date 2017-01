Producer / TV Personality Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of OWN's 'Greenleaf' at The Lot on June 15, 2016 in West Hollywood, Calif.

Oprah and Kraft Heinz Are Joining to Develop a New Line of Ready-to-Eat Food

Heinz ketchup maker Kraft Heinz and media mogul Oprah Winfrey said on Wednesday they would form a joint venture to develop a new line of food products in the United States.

The joint venture, Mealtime Stories, will initially make ready-to-eat refrigerated products across multiple categories and 10% of its profits will be donated to charities focusing on eradicating hunger.

Kraft Heinz ( khc ) will initially develop, manufacture, market and sell this new line of food products.