marketsAsian Investors Get Their Party Hats On for Dow 20,000
The Shanghai Composite Index Rises 2.2% To 4300 Points
Mergers and AcquisitionsJohnson & Johnson’s $30 Billion Cash Deal Is Finally Happening
Pictured in a photo taken with a tilt an
LeadershipWhy Women Should Never Disclose Their Salaries in a Job Interview
Giving advice
Global 500The Top Executive That Just Left Xiaomi Has Been Scooped Up by Facebook
Xiaomi Corp. Vice President Of Global Operations Hugo Barra Launches The Mi 5 Smartphone In India
Passengers At The Dubai International Airport
Passengers climb stairs to an Emirates Airlines Boeing 777 passenger jet at the Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates on August 26, 2016.  Robert Nickelsberg Getty Images
aviation

Airlines Call For Trump’s Help As Emirates Launches Another Nonstop Route From Europe to the U.S.

Joseph Hincks
7:06 AM UTC

On Monday, Emirates announced it would soon be launching direct flights between the Greek capital Athens and New Jersey's Newark Liberty International, one of the four major airports that service New York City.

There's nothing remarkable about carriers launching new routes, and the this particular one had been "long neglected by other airlines" according to Emirates president Sir Tim Clark. But the timing of the Dubai-based carrier's gambit—it's second non-stop route between Europe and North America—has ruffled American feathers, Business Insider reports.

Partnership for Open and Fair Skies, an organization that speaks on behalf of American, Delta, and United Airlines—collectively termed the US3—was quick to lambast what it perceived as an incursion.

"By flagrantly violating its Open Skies agreement with the United States at the start of the Trump administration, Emirates is throwing down the gauntlet,"chief spokesperson for the group Jill Zuckman said in a statement.

Zuckman added: "we look forward to working with President Trump and his team to enforce these agreements and protect American jobs – something that the Obama administration failed to do."

For more on American Airlines, watch Fortune's video:

The uproar over Emirates' new U.S. to Europe route—which follows flights between Milan and New York City's JFK International Airport, launched in 2013—is part of a long-running beef between the US3 and ME3, its Middle Eastern counterpart.

The former alleges that the booming of Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways has come off the back of over $50 billion worth of unfair government subsidies. Their continuing creep into the U.S. market, US3 suggests, will cause domestic aviation job losses and therefore violates the Open Skies bilateral agreement, which sets the rules for air travel between the U.S and other countries.

Emirates did not immediately respond to a request from Fortune for comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE