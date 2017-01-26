Most Powerful WomenWhat Eating Lunch in India Taught Me About Leadership
Crawford Market, Mumbai, India
LeadershipHow to Survive When You’re Always the Lone Female Engineer
EntrepreneurThis Entrepreneur Got Funding Just by Asking for Advice
Smiling businessman in discussion with colleague
Businessperson of the YearMicrosoft CEO Satya Nadella Says PC Market Is Finally Stabilizing
US-LIFESTYLE-IT-MICROSOFT
Mexico

Mexico’s Richest Man Carlos Slim Just Called a Rare Press Conference

Fortune Editors and Reuters
4:42 AM UTC

Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.

The rare news conference, in which a spokesman said Slim would take reporters' questions, comes as Mexico wrestles with Trump over the highly divisive proposition of a border wall and threats to trade between the two neighboring countries.

Trump has consistently riled Mexicans by pledging to build a wall on the U.S. southern border and make Mexico pay for it, as well as threatening to ditch a joint trade deal and impose punitive tariffs on Mexican-made goods.

Those pledges sparked criticism from business leaders including billionaire Slim, who said Trump's plans could destroy the U.S. economy. But following the Nov. 8 election, Slim offered a more upbeat take, saying that if Trump succeeded, it would be good news for Mexico.

In December, after Trump won the U.S. election, the two men dined at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, with Arturo Elias, Slim's son-in-law and spokesman, saying the meal was "very cordial and with a very good vibe for Mexico."

Slim's press conference was set for 12.30 pm local time (18:30 GMT) on Friday, in Mexico City.

Slim, the top shareholder in The New York Times, is Mexico's wealthiest man and one of the world's richest people, with an empire that encompasses telecoms, mining, banking and construction.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE